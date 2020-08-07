Myron Norton

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Myron E. “Sonny” Norton, 90, of New Salem, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at Elm Crest Manor. In accordance with Sonny's wishes, a private family funeral will be held at Peace Church in New Salem with graveside services to follow.

Myron was born Nov. 27, 1929, the son of William and Martha (Westmeyer) Norton. As a young boy, he attended school through the eighth grade. Sonny married Mable Bumann Sept. 7, 1950, at Peace Church in New Salem. The couple were blessed with six children.

Sonny and Mable made their home on the family farm south of town. They enjoyed working side by side on the farm running beef cattle, milking cows and raising their family. Dad was the happiest on the farm and could always be heard whistling while he worked.

Sonny loved the land and the farm and enjoyed working with wood making his own toys as a young boy, making carts and wagons for horses, building his own invention for moving and stacking bales in the hay barn, and building and remodeling.

Dad also enjoyed reading the newspaper while chewing on a toothpick.