Myron Jacobson

Myron I. Jacobson, “Jake,” 90, Mandan, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020, at Prospera Care Center, from health complications after suffering a broken hip in January. A family memorial will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, June 25, at DaWise-Perry Funeral Services, Mandan. Burial will be in the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, 1825 – 46th Street, Mandan, on June 25.

Jake was born Dec. 26, 1929, in Sisseton, S.D., to Arthur and Anna (Torgerson) Jacobson. He was raised and educated in Maynard, Minn., and served two years in the Korean War. He attended college in Sioux Falls, S.D., then worked for Cargill in several different states. During that time, he married Jacqueline Hoff and had five children. They returned to East Grand Forks, Minn., where he ran the farmers elevator.

In 1976 he was remarried to Betty Sowkinos and relocated to Mandan as District Manager with Agsco. He was an avid big game and fowl hunter and a pro-fisherman for the PWT and shared his passion for the outdoors with his wife Betty. He earned many awards with PWT through the years and later became respectfully known as the “oldest participating fisherman.” His life revolved around hunting and fishing and he was fortunate to pursue those interests well into his 80s. He was generous with his extensive garden produce and was known to frequent a few bingo joints a time or two.