Myrna Gravning

Service of remembrance for Myrna Faye Gravning, 77, Bismarck, formerly of rural Hettinger, will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Centennial Chapel of Evanson Jensen Funeral Homes in Hettinger.  Rev. Allen Wickstrom will officiate and burial of her ashes will follow at the Richland Cemetery, north of Hettinger. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., followed by a gathering of family and friends at 7 p.m. all at the Centennial Chapel on Friday. 

Myrna passed away at the St. Alexius Medical Center in Bismarck on Tuesday, Feb.18, 2020 with her husband Terry Gravning at her side.

Condolences to the Gravning family can be sent through our website at www.evansonjensenfuneralhome.com.

