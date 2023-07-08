Myran Burian

KILLDEER - Myran Burian passed away Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at Hilltop Home of Comfort in Killdeer, North Dakota. A private burial will take place on his ranch.

Myran Steve Burian was born December 24, 1942 in Dickinson, ND to Steve and Agnus Burian. He was raised on a ranch near Manning, ND.

Myran attended rural school for the first eight years and later graduated from Killdeer High School.

In 1965 he graduated from Dickinson State College with a Bachelor's Degree in mathematics and a minor in chemistry. Myran taught High School in Mott, ND before buying Lazy 77 Ranch, near Manning, ND.

In 1965 he married Kaye Hecker and the couple lived on their ranch since, raising Red Angus and Black Angus cattle.

Myran is survived by his wife, Kaye; their two children, Paige Myles (Brenda) Burian and their children, Shadera, Shawna, Shay, and Shyenna, and Harden James (Susan) Burian and their son Hudson; his brother Arnold (Sharon) Burian; and sister Shirley (Larry) Jablonsky.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Steve and Agnus.

In memory of Myran, please make a donation to the North Dakota Stockmen's Association. 407 S. 2nd St. Bismarck, ND 58504.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at stevensonfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements by Stevenson Funeral Home – Dickinson