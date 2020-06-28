Muriel Lippert

On Good Friday, March 24, 1989 Emma Bernice was born and filled Muriel's heart with joy. On All Saints Day, Nov. 1, 1992, Eric Paul was born and brought further blessings to Muriel's life. Her greatest joy came from nurturing her children's growth.

Serving God globally has been an ongoing part of Muriel's life of ministry. She focused on meeting the needs of neighbors near and far. She participated in two Lutheran World Relief Study Trips to the Philippines and Western Africa.

From 2009 to 2015, she served as pastor at Shepherd of the Prairie Parish in Williston. She led the team that founded Little Lambs Childcare, Inc. She also worked across denominational lines to start Banquet West. Muriel was awarded the 2015 Community Achievement Entrepreneur of the Year Award. In 2016, Muriel left the ministry to become the building manager at a multi-use building in downtown Williston, constructed by the Renaissance Companies.

Muriel shared her musical talents in various ways. She played viola with the Bismarck-Mandan Symphony for over twenty years and the Minot Symphony Orchestra for over seven years. She treasured time spent playing in concerts and made lifelong friendships with fellow musicians. Her beautiful soprano voice was shared at worship services and in the Messiah chorus alongside her father.