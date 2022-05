WASHBURN - Morris E. Nelson, 92, Washburn, ND passed away on May 11, 2022 at Sanford Health, Bismarck. Memorial services will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, May 23, 2022 at the Washburn United Methodist Church. There will be a Celebration of Life service held at 4:00 PM on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at the Washburn United Methodist Church.