Monica Zueger

Monica (Helbling) Zueger, 97, passed away Aug. 18, 2020, at Lakewood Landing Assisted Living in Mandan.

A funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24, at Weigel Funeral Home with Deacon Bob Wingenbach as celebrant. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Monday. Burial will be at the Mandan Union Cemetery following the service.

Monica was born May 17, 1923, to Alfred and Rosa (Schaner) Helbling. Monica was raised on a farm near St. Anthony.

Monica married Nickolas Zueger Aug. 31, 1943.

She worked in the medical field as a nurse's aide and in the physical therapy department at St. Alexius Hospital in Bismarck. In her free time, she enjoyed gardening, sewing and quilting.