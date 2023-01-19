PIPESTONE, MN - Minnie Perschke, age 87, of Pipestone and formerly of Marshall, Minnesota, died on Monday, January 16, 2023, at the Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 19, 2023, at the Hamilton Funeral Home in Marshall, Minnesota. A reception for attendees will follow at the AmericInn Hotel in Marshall. Visitation will be held at the Hamilton Funeral Home one hour before the service, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of her celebration at 11:00 a.m. Private family burial will be held at a later date in the Old Woodlawn Cemetery in Pipestone, Minnesota.

Wilhelmina Bernadette Mosbrucker was born on June 7, 1935, in Center, North Dakota. She was the daughter of Philip and Rose Maria (Hatzenbuhler) Mosbrucker. Minnie attended country school until the 6th grade and then graduated from Lincoln High School in Center. She was proud to be homecoming queen in 1953 and also played in the state basketball tournament teams in 1953 and 54. She went on to attend Bismarck Junior Business College and earned an accounting degree alongside a second degree in Dale Carnegie Sales.

On April 17, 1956, Minnie was united in marriage to Norman Perschke in Center, North Dakota. A few years later work took the couple to Marshall, Minnesota, where she and Norm took over General Trading and that later became the Carquest auto parts store. Minnie spent over 40 years in accounting and assisted Norman with Norms GTC (Carquest). She was also quite active with the fraternal order of Eagles in Marshall.

Minnie enjoyed traveling all over the United States with Norm - with one highlight being their cruise to Belize. The couple also owned a cabin on Red Rock Lake near Hoffman, Minnesota, where they spent nearly every weekend fishing and going to auctions. Minnie had a special place in her heart for her fur babies: Barney, Honey, Penny, and the kitty, Mae. Minnie was an avid fan of the Minnesota Twins, Vikings, and Timberwolves.

Wilhelmina "Minnie" Perschke died peacefully on Monday, January 16, 2023, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. She had reached the age of 87 years, 7 months, and 9 days. Blessed be her memory.

She is survived by her two children, Jeffrey (Mary) Perschke of Marshall and Jennifer (Dale) Mathews of Pipestone; 5 grandchildren, Gustavo (Kari) Condezo, Dominic Condezo, Paul (Antoinetta) Mathews, Lynn (Edison) Dengler, and Erin (Kris) Mastbergen; 14 great-grandchildren, Tate Condezo, Alana Condezo, Cole Condezo, Isabel Condezo, Sadie Condezo, Henry Mathews, Autumn Mathews, Everett Mathews, Walter Mathews; Coral Dengler, Molly Dengler, Kaden Mastbergen, Kale Mastbergen, Ellie Mastbergen; Sister, Frances (Mick) Murphy; sister-in-law, Joyce Fetch; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Minnie was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Perschke; parents, Philip and Rose Maria Mosbrucker; and siblings, Eva Lipp, Ralph Mosbrucker, Phillip Mosbrucker, Anton Mosbrucker, Clemen Mosbrucker, Isabella Walters, Margaret Lipp, Matt Mosbrucker, Jack Mosbrucker, Maria Obenauer, Lawrence Mosbrucker, and a still-born baby sister buried on the family farm.

