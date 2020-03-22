Mildred Schimmelpfennig

Mildred Eunice (Dwight) Schimmelpfennig was born on Aug. 26, 1926, in Burlington, to her parents Preston and Ethel (Berrong) Dwight. They lived in Velva and Burlington as she grew up. Mildred died at the age of 93 on March 17, 2020, in Fargo, at Villa Maria Nursing Home.

Mildred married Herbert R. Schimmelpfennig on Aug. 3, 1947. They had four children, Herb, Jerry, Sue, and Kathy.

Mildred was an elementary teacher in Bismarck for over 30 years, substituting and full time, primarily at Riverside School. Her former students remember her as one of their favorite teachers and learned how to spell Schimmelpfennig to pass her class but also loved her magic carpet and how delightfully she told her stories.

Mildred was a gem. She accepted people into her circle naturally with her personality and welcoming nature.

Herb died in 1994. A few years later, Mildred moved from Bismarck to Fargo to live next door to Jerry and Diana. She lived there until 2008, when she moved to live with Jerry and Shirley in her grandma's suite in their house. Living there she had the support of her family and also her own private space. After a few years and health issues, when a higher level of care was needed, she moved to the Villa Maria care facility.