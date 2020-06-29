Mildred Richter

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mildred ‘Millie' Richter, 93, of Steele, formerly of Hazen, waved her last good-bye June 26, 2020 to her beloved children, grandchildren and great grandchildren at Missouri Slope nursing Home. Private family services will be held. Burial will follow at St. Mathew Lutheran Cemetery, Hazen.

Mildred was born Nov. 4, 1926 to Ralph and Murril (Stetson) Chase in Hazen. She graduated from Hazen High School in 1944 and married Elmer J. Richter on Nov. 4, 1946. They lived on their farm nine miles north of Hazen. She raised two daughters and did the work of a farm wife, milking, gardening, cooking, canning, and helping Elmer with field work.

After Elmer's death Aug. 4, 1993, Mildred sold the farmstead and moved into an apartment complex in Hazen and enjoyed her afternoon coffee with friends. She was active at St. Mathew Lutheran Church with Bible Study, Braille and quilting. She took care of her mother Murril across the yard the last couple years of her life until her death at 96.

She moved into an apartment with an attached garage in March 2012 in Steele. She was excited because it was her first attached garage she ever had. After a short illness she moved to the Golden Manor in Steele on April 2014 where she received excellent care and everyone knew her as “Millie.” In May of 2020, she moved to Missouri Slope Nursing Home.