Mildred Leischner

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mildred Louisa Leischner, 86, Bismarck, formerly of New Leipzig, died Sept. 3, 2020, at Edgewood on Dominion.

A funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. CST Tuesday, Sept. 8, at Bismarck Funeral Home, with Rev. Dale Nabben officiating. Burial will be held in the Ebenezer United Church of Christ Cemetery, with Rev. Barbara E. Koenig officiating, north of Elgin, at 3 p.m. CST (2 p.m. MST). A livestream of the service will be available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.

Visitation will be held 9:30 a.m. CST, at Bismarck Funeral Home, one hour prior to services.

Mildred was born June 14, 1934, on a farm NE of Mott, to Adolf and Bertha Will. She attended school in Mott and New Leipzig. Mildred married Norman Melvin Leischner Sept. 24, 1959. Together they resided in New Leipzig for most of their married years, where she worked as a nurse aide in the Elgin Hospital, for a few short years, and then, as a cook in the New Leipzig School. She was also very active in her church, Ebenezer United Church of Christ, teaching Sunday school and bible school, for numerous years.