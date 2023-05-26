STRASBURG - Mike William Schneider, 88, of Strasburg, ND, passed away May 24, 2023 in the Strasburg Care Center with his family by his side. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Strasburg, ND. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 30, 2023 with a rosary/prayer service at 7:00 PM the Church. Burial will be held at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery, Strasburg. Please visit www.sannesfeistfh.com to view complete obituary. Sannes Feist Family Funeral Home, Linton, ND