Michel Gunia

Mike moved to North Dakota in 1987 after spending time with his uncle and working at Temvik Oil. The family farm near Temvik became their home where they raised their four children, Adrien, Joseph, Kimberly and Laura. Many reruns of Star Wars, old westerns and war movies were watched with a bowl of ice cream with chocolate syrup as everyone had their spot on the floor. Mike's strong Christian faith guided him through every aspect of his life.

After the death of his uncle, Mike took odd jobs including Dockter's Blacksmith as well as his own trucking company “Pride of the Prairie.” He was finally settled when he became the Linton Airport manager and their in-house mechanic. Crop spraying came soon after and Mike worked tirelessly to build North Central Aviation, while also continuing to advocate for growth at the Linton Airport.

After all the years of working on planes as a profession, Mike found great joy in his restored A-T6 Texan which quickly became his favorite hobby. On any given day, you could hear the deep rumble of his plane around Linton, as he often flew to fly-ins, airshows, as well as doing flyovers or just a late flight on a calm evening.