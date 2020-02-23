Michael Schroedl

Michael Andrew Schroedl, 75, died Feb. 15, 2020 at his home in Brewster, Ohio.

Born on Feb. 3, 1945 in Grafton to the late Andrew and Leone (Steichen) Schroedl, he was a graduate of St. Mary's High School in Bismarck, received his bachelor's from NDSU and obtained his Ph.D. in engineering mechanics from VA Tech. Michael worked for Firestone Research Center, Akron, Ohio, B & W Research Center, Alliance, Ohio, the Naval Ordinance, Washington D.C. and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Massillon.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his former wife, Pauline (Fisher) Schroedl.

Michael is survived by his children, Kylie, Robert and Julie; siblings, Jeanne (Ed) Korpi, Paul (Sara) Schroedl and Stephen Schroedl.

Mass of Christian burial was held 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 322 3rd St. SE, Massillon, Fr. Raymond Paul celebrant. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Akron. Visitation was one hour prior to service time at the church. Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356, www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com.

