Michael Peter Daner

FARGO - Michael Peter Daner passed away February 11, 2023 at the age of 73 at St. Catherine's in Fargo, ND. A celebration of life will be held this summer and Mike will be laid to rest at ND Sunset Memorial Garden Cemetery in Bismarck.

Michael was born July 15, 1949 to William and Marjorie Daner in Bismarck, ND. After Michael graduated from high school in 1967 he went on to study Political Science at UND, Grand Forks, ND.

Mike was a union carpenter, entrepreneur, built a mobile home park in Beulah, ND and worked at the San Onofre nuclear plant in California.

He was an avid lover of travel and the great outdoors which brought out the legendary free spirit that defined him. He traveled to the Nepal Himalayas and he had a passion for hunting, fishing and skiing in Jackson Hole, WY.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Daniel D. Daner. Mike is survived by four sons Jackson (Carrie) Daner, Cody (Amber) Daner, Joseph (Magen) Daner , Jesse (Pamela) Daner, six grandchildren (Mia, Emily, Abigail, Aliva, Angel, Hendrix) and one sister, Mary Jo Daner-Varah.

Michael's generous heart and big smile could be felt by anyone he met. He will always be remembered with much love by his family and will be greatly missed by many friends. We know he is at peace with God.