Michael Paul

Michael “Mike” Paul, 80, Mandan, met his angels on July 30, 2020.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at Christ the King Catholic Church, Mandan, with burial at the North Dakota Veteran's Cemetery to follow. Visitation will be held Aug. 4 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Weigel Funeral Home with a Rosary and Parish Vigil at 7 p.m.

Mike was born July 14, 1940, in Mandan, son of Joseph and Monica (Eckroth) Paul.

He graduated from Mandan High School in 1959.

Mike met the love of his life Aldean Knoll on Aldean's parent's farm. They were married in 1962 and moved to San Diego for a year. He was very proud to have served in the US Navy from 1959-1963. He served on the U.S.S. Boyd and U.S.S Rodgers. He was honorably discharged in 1963. Mike and Aldean moved back to North Dakota to raise their family. Together they raised four children.

Mike worked as a salesman for Frito Lay and the Keebler Company for many years.

He was a very hard worker. As a salesman, he made many friends in the grocery business. As a result, after his retirement in 1999, when he went grocery shopping it took him a long time due to his visiting with people. Mike was a member of the VFW from 1965 to present.