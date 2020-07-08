× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Funeral Mass for Michael Meduna, 48, Dickinson, will be 10 a.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church with Father Robert Shea celebrating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. To view the livestream of Michael's Funeral Mass, please go to the St. Wenceslaus Facebook page at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020.

Visitation for Michael will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday with a rosary and vigil service being held at Stevenson Funeral Home at 7 p.m.

Michael was taken from us too soon due to a brain aneurysm on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Sanford Health, Fargo.

Michael James was born in Dickinson Jan. 20, 1972, the son of Ludwig and Edith (Dvorak) Meduna. Growing up, he attended St. Wenceslaus grade school, Hagen Junior High and graduated in 1991 from Dickinson High School. Michael then pursued a welding career with Bismarck State College. His first job in the welding field began in Winsted, Minn. He returned to Dickinson in 1994 and started his career as a welder with Steffes Manufacturing, where he was currently employed. Michael married Stephanie Wax June 29, 1996, at St. Wenceslaus Church. Their marriage was blessed with two children who they raised together in Dickinson.