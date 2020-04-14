Michael Krebs, 33, Bismarck, passed away on April 10, 2020, from injuries sustained in an ATV accident where he saved his son's life.
Mike was born to Rick and Kathy (Doll) Krebs. Mike graduated from St. Mary's High School where he played football, baseball and basketball. After graduation, he attended the University of North Dakota and graduated from the University of Mary with a finance degree. Mike worked as a very talented physician recruiter at National Medical Resources.
Mike met his love, Abby, when they were in high school. They were then married in 2012. Mike and Abby enjoyed spending time traveling, socializing and being with their two boys, Mason (4 years old) and Aden (2 years old).
Cooking and smoking meat for friends and family was a passion of Mike's – he would obsess over making the meal just right! Besides spending time with his beloved friends and family, Mike loved to hunt with his friends, fish with his boys and spend time at our cabins. He never missed a New York Yankee baseball game or a San Francisco 49er football game; he was devastated when they lost the Super Bowl this year!
There is no doubt Mike lived life to the fullest and a great one at that. He will be dearly missed.
Mike wasn't big on his own birthdays or having others make a big fuss over him. Instead, he wanted everyone to celebrate his life. Due to COVID-19, a private family service will be held at Parkway Funeral Service. At a later date, we will have a celebration of Mikes' life, just as he had wanted.
Mike will be forever remembered by his wife and best friend Abby (Thompson), and their precious children, Mason and Aden; his parents, Rick and Kathy Krebs, and by his brother Fr. Doug. Mike will also be forever remembered by his numerous family members and dear friends.
In lieu of flowers, a benefit has been set up for the kids' education account at Gate City Bank.
To share memories of Mike and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.parkwayfuneral.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.