Michael Krebs, 33, Bismarck, passed away on April 10, 2020, from injuries sustained in an ATV accident where he saved his son's life.

Mike was born to Rick and Kathy (Doll) Krebs. Mike graduated from St. Mary's High School where he played football, baseball and basketball. After graduation, he attended the University of North Dakota and graduated from the University of Mary with a finance degree. Mike worked as a very talented physician recruiter at National Medical Resources.

Mike met his love, Abby, when they were in high school. They were then married in 2012. Mike and Abby enjoyed spending time traveling, socializing and being with their two boys, Mason (4 years old) and Aden (2 years old).

Cooking and smoking meat for friends and family was a passion of Mike's – he would obsess over making the meal just right! Besides spending time with his beloved friends and family, Mike loved to hunt with his friends, fish with his boys and spend time at our cabins. He never missed a New York Yankee baseball game or a San Francisco 49er football game; he was devastated when they lost the Super Bowl this year!

There is no doubt Mike lived life to the fullest and a great one at that. He will be dearly missed.