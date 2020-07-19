Michael Jochim

Michael Jochim

{{featured_button_text}}
Michael Jochim

Michael Jochim, 56, Prior Lake, Minn., passed April 9, 2020.

Celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 24, with a time of gathering two hours prior, at Ballard-Sunder Funeral Home, 833 S Marschall Rd, Shakopee. Guests invited to zoom by visiting the following link: https://zoom.us/j/97139751699?pwd=cDV2RkxKM3MzVS8zazZNR01iOEZzUT09. Meeting ID: 971 3975 1699 / Password: 737612.

Arrangements by Ballard-Sunder Funeral and Cremation.

BallardSunderFuneral.com

To plant a tree in memory of Michael Jochim as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News