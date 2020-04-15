Michael Jochim, 56, Prior Lake, Minn., passed due to cancer complications, April 9, 2020, at University of MN Hospital. Services will be held later. Condolences www.ballardsunderfuneral.com and cards mailed to Ballard-Sunder Funeral and Cremation, 104 W. 1st St, Jordan, MN 55352. Full obituary to follow.