Michael Jochim, 56, Prior Lake, Minn., passed due to cancer complications, April 9, 2020, at University of MN Hospital. Services will be held later. Condolences www.ballardsunderfuneral.com and cards mailed to Ballard-Sunder Funeral and Cremation, 104 W. 1st St, Jordan, MN 55352. Full obituary to follow.

Forever loved by fiancée, Brenda Scheer; siblings, Sharon (Don) Horning, Bonnie Ziemann, Carol (Dick) Tjaden, Joe (Debi) Jochim, Kathy Myers, Glenda Duhaime, Glenn (Donna) Jochim, Janet Jochim, Jay (Esther Saville) Jochim; other relatives and friends.

Arrangements by Ballard-Sunder Funeral and Cremation 952-492-2818

