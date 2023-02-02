BISMARCK - Michael Hilden, Bismarck, died unexpectedly in his sleep in the early morning hours of January 29, 2023. He was only 46 years old.

A Celebration of Life service to remember this kind, gentle man with a disarming smile will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, February 7 at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck.

Mike was born July 12, 1976, in Bismarck, the son of Lyle and Laurelle (Fuglie) Hilden. He graduated from Century High School where he played saxophone and the bass drum in the Century Band, marching in many parades. After graduation he took a job working in a bicycle shop in Medora, where he fell in love with bicycling, and building and fixing bikes.

After brief forays into South Dakota and Wyoming, working in more bike shops, he returned to Bismarck, where he met the love of his life, Sara Daffinrud. They were married on June 19, 2004, at Apple Creek Country Club, and became owners of the Montessori School, now located in Mandan, and managed by Sara.

Mike and Sara raised two fine sons, Jaden and Taj, who both live in Bismarck. They will hold their mother close during this difficult time.

Mike was an easygoing fellow, well-liked by his employers, fellow employees and bike shop customers.

He leaves many friends to mourn his passing. Mike was a gifted artist, poet, and writer, and friends will surely talk at his memorial service of his helpful and selfless nature.

He leaves behind his wife, Sara, and their sons, Jaden and Taj; his parents, Laurelle and Lyle Hilden of Bismarck; his mother and father-in-law, Jan and Terry Daffinrud of Bismarck; a slug of Hilden and Fuglie aunts, uncles and cousins; Sara's siblings, sister-in-law, Bridget, and her three boys, and brothers-in-law Eric, wife, Courtney, and their three kids, and Greg and his four children.

