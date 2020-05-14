Michael Croteau

Michael “Croto” Croteau, 34, Bismarck, passed away on May 11, 2020. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be livestreamed 11 a.m. Saturday, May 16, from Michael's obituary on the Parkway Funeral Home website. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy. Due to recent CDC regulations, there will be a maximum of 40 people allowed in the building at one time during the visitation.
Michael was born on May 10, 1986 to Toby Croteau and Diane Hellman in Bismarck. He was raised and educated in Bismarck graduating from St. Mary's High School in 2004. He worked at the Walrus, but it wasn't until he started working at Flash Printing when he realized this was his place. His Flash family was important to him. He treated every task as a personal commitment and to do the very best he could. He accomplished this with a positive attitude and happy outlook.
He was a very generous, kind-hearted person. He always had a smile on his face and was always encouraging to others. He was a defender of his mother and sister and was always looking out for his dad. He shared a special relationship with his uncle Wayne – with whom he shared a birthday. He also bonded with his uncle Jimmy and together they would work on cars. His grandparents were very important to him and he loved spending quality time with them. He was blessed with a goddaughter, Izzy Rose, and always claimed, “She got me!” He was a great peacemaker. He proudly served the role as son, brother, grandson and friend. He truly believed in the goodness of people and was never one to hold a grudge. He enjoyed spending time with his roommates – all like brothers to him. In addition to his roommates, he called so many other people friends. He basked in their friendship and love. He loved to be that “little nudge” people needed to get back on the track to happiness.
Michael was creative and was excited to learn new things – when he was successful at them. He also loved making people laugh and would do whatever it took to get them to do so. He enjoyed playing darts with friends, giving hugs (which many people will miss), and was the biggest Pittsburg Steelers fan.
He is survived by his dad, Toby (Cindy) Croteau; mommy, Diane Hellman; sister, Sarah Croteau; stepsiblings, Michael (Kristen) Piatz, Jennifer Piatz, Sara (Mitch) Riepl and Tyler Piatz; grandfather, James Croteau; grandmothers, Otillia Croteau and Shirley Hellman; uncles, Jimmy Croteau, Paul (Debbie) Croteau, Eugene (Joni) Hellman and Wayne Hellman; aunts, Stacey Hellman and Kathy Ruland; cousins, Jimmy Croteau, and his son, Caleb, Jacob Hellman, Alex Hellman, Matthew (Abbey) Ruland, and their daughters, Cora and Sloan, Sam Hellman, and Riley (Matt) Tackett, and their daughter, Everly; many stepnieces and nephews; and very special goddaughter, Izzy Rose.
Michael was preceded in death by grandfather, Lawrence Hellman; uncle, Philip Ruland; cousin, Jimmy Hellman; and uncle, Patrick Peck.
To share memories of Michael and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.parkwayfuneral.com.
