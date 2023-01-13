BISMARCK - Michael Bartole, 64, Bismarck, passed away December 18, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held Friday, February 10, 2023, at 11:00 AM, at DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory, 4211 Old Red Trail, Mandan. Family and friends will gather one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Bismarck. Cremation has taken place.

Michael was born April 2, 1958, in Bismarck, ND at St Alexius Medical Center to Lawrence and Ann (Richau) Bartole. He was raised in Bismarck and graduated from Bismarck High School in 1976. He married Charlotte Bieber and had three children, Chaneen Bartole, Jesse Bartole and Joseph Bartole. They later divorced. He later met and married Carmin Rostad. He worked for many years for the City of Bismarck, where you may have seen him fixing the roads in the summer, street sweeping or removing snow during the winter. He was a member of the Freedom Rider Motorcycle Club for 25 years and loved his brothers in the club and loved to ride his motorcycle. He also enjoyed watching NASCAR and camping with a good Pabst Blue Ribbon.