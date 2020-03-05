Meryl Sharp

Meryl Dorothy Sharp, 10, broke ground for her Husky Ranch in Heaven on March 1, 2020.

In the summer of 2019, Meryl was diagnosed with an extremely rare and aggressive condition called DIPG. Without question or complaint, Meryl stepped right up for surgery, scans and radiation. She asked why people always said that she was brave. She said she never felt brave doing what she thought needed to be done.

Meryl was an avid collector of stuffed animals, littlest pet shop toys, and all things husky. Her favorite stuffed animal, Buff the Husky, always accompanied the family on their adventures and for her medical care. She loved huskies because she thought they are just like wolves.

She wanted to have a husky ranch and be a scientist when she got older. Meryl wasted no time making her husky dreams a reality. In fact, it may have been all she talked about for several months. During a parent teacher conference, Meryl's teacher even made the case for her.

