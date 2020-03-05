Meryl Sharp

Meryl Dorothy Sharp, 10, broke ground for her Husky Ranch in Heaven on March 1, 2020.
In the summer of 2019, Meryl was diagnosed with an extremely rare and aggressive condition called DIPG. Without question or complaint, Meryl stepped right up for surgery, scans and radiation. She asked why people always said that she was brave. She said she never felt brave doing what she thought needed to be done.
Meryl was an avid collector of stuffed animals, littlest pet shop toys, and all things husky. Her favorite stuffed animal, Buff the Husky, always accompanied the family on their adventures and for her medical care. She loved huskies because she thought they are just like wolves.
She wanted to have a husky ranch and be a scientist when she got older. Meryl wasted no time making her husky dreams a reality. In fact, it may have been all she talked about for several months. During a parent teacher conference, Meryl's teacher even made the case for her.
Meryl and “Husky” met on a spring day in 2018 at the animal impound. After a concerted effort, Dad buckled after being promised that all dog related duties would be taken care of (oldest trick in the book). Husky then joined the family and has provided plenty of love and memories. In addition to her love of huskies/wolves, she had a love for all animals. She loved Emy Dog and Hammy the Hamster. Prior to her passing, she was working to add a rabbit to the family.
Meryl experienced the love of great-great grandparents, great-grandparents, grandparents, aunts and uncles, parents and sister, and many cousins she enjoyed playing with. She enjoyed cheering on the Denver Broncos with her dad. Her imagination talked mom's ear off. She always looked up to her big sister. Her friends were all so kind-hearted.
Some of Meryl's favorite places were the mountains in Wyoming, Medora, the “farm," and Build A Bear workshop. Her favorite food was spaghetti (unless mom added veggies to the sauce). Meryl will always be remembered for her humor, frankness, love for animals, and courage.
Visitation and light lunch will be held from 12 to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Lord of Life Church, 1143 N 26th St, Bismarck, followed by a service at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, checks can be written to Brave The Shave or The Dakota Zoo.
To share memories of Meryl and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.parkwayfuneral.com.