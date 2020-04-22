Meredith Pratt

Meredith was born March 28, 1928 along with her twin sister, Margaret, in Minot to Gordon F. Kuist and Eunice (Ring) Kuist. She attended Minot Model School through her sophomore year and then Minot High School, graduating in 1946. She attended Minot State College for two years and later, Minot Business College. In 1951 Meredith married Donald E. Pratt and they raised three children, Linda, Pamila and Donald. Meredith worked at NW Bell Telephone for five years and The Minot Daily News for 25 years, retiring in 1990. Following Don's death in 1994, Meredith moved to Bismarck to be near her children and grandchildren.

Meredith was a very talented seamstress and enjoyed sewing, crocheting, and crafting beautiful handcrafted items for others. For the past several years she sewed baby blankets and donated them to hospitals and charities. Her crafts over the years included dolls, crocheted afghans, crosses, angels and many other items as well as beautiful banners and quilts for her church, Lord of Life Lutheran in Bismarck. Meredith was recently granted The Cherished Hopes wish from The North Dakota Long Term Care Association and received a new sewing machine and fabric to help her continue to sew and donate baby blankets. Her special projects were completed in early March. Meredith also enjoyed jigsaw puzzles and a challenging game of Scrabble. Her popcorn balls were everyone's favorite Christmas treat.