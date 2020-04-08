Melissa Rohrich

Melissa Ann Rohrich, 41, Bismarck, was called Home to Jesus in her sleep from natural causes in her home on April 6, 2020.
Due to the CDC guidelines a private Mass of Christian burial will be held. For those who would like to view the service, Bismarck Funeral Home and Crematory will be streaming it live 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 8 on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.
Melissa was born July 8, 1978, to Anthony and Mary (Kosel) Rohrich. She was raised and educated in Bismarck, graduating from Bismarck Senior High School, and then went on to receive two associate's degrees through Bismarck State College. She continued her studies at Dickinson State University in early childhood development.
Melissa will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her. She loved children and animals, and she had a huge heart. She always felt she needed to take care of everyone. Her lovely smile and inner beauty always brightened any place she went.
Melissa is survived by her parents, Mary and Anthony Rohrich; sister, Christina (Mike) Ricke and nephew, Gavin Ricke; grandparents, Gene and Linda Kosel; aunt and uncle, Mary Ann and Ted Kirschmeier; cousins, Scott and Jenna Kirschmeier along with their children, Kole, Jace, and Ava; cousin, Theodore and Linsey Kirschmeier along with their children, Abigail and Caleb; aunt and uncle, Carol Kosel and Bob Segal with cousins, Jared and Rebecca Segal; special friend, Dustin Lipp; and cats, Spooky, Rue, and Mischief.
Melissa was preceded in death by her grandparents, Tony, Alice and June Rohrich; and great-grandparents, Frank and Elizabeth Rohrich, Florence and Joseph Hart, Agnes and Frank Kosel.
Those wishing to sign the online guestbook or leave a message of condolence please go to www.bismarckfuneralhome.com.
