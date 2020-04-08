Melissa Rohrich

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Melissa Ann Rohrich, 41, Bismarck, was called Home to Jesus in her sleep from natural causes in her home on April 6, 2020.

Due to the CDC guidelines a private Mass of Christian burial will be held. For those who would like to view the service, Bismarck Funeral Home and Crematory will be streaming it live 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 8 on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.

Melissa was born July 8, 1978, to Anthony and Mary (Kosel) Rohrich. She was raised and educated in Bismarck, graduating from Bismarck Senior High School, and then went on to receive two associate's degrees through Bismarck State College. She continued her studies at Dickinson State University in early childhood development.

Melissa will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her. She loved children and animals, and she had a huge heart. She always felt she needed to take care of everyone. Her lovely smile and inner beauty always brightened any place she went.