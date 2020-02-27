Melissa Horner

Along the way Melissa found great satisfaction helping patients but perhaps most important to her were the many friendships and professional relationships she had with nurses, doctors, and all of the support staff from the various healthcare facilities in the region.

Melissa attended the University of Mary and, just like the sisters there who instilled in her the importance of Benedictine values and caring for others, she too enjoyed teaching nursing skills to new nurses even later in her life when it became harder for her to do so.

Early in her life Melissa was blessed to have her first daughter Amanda and when she wasn't at school or working, Melissa was always with Amanda and enjoyed watching her grow and learn. In September of 1995 Melissa met Tom Horner and before Tom even knew it he quickly became the love of her life. Melissa loved Tom for not only his devotion to her but also for his love of Amanda and on Oct. 26, 1996 they were married in Bismarck where they made their home. One year and one day later they were blessed with their son Alex and in September 2006, their family was blessed once again, with the birth of Grace Katherine.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}