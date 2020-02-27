Melissa Horner

Melissa Marie Horner was called suddenly from earth on Feb. 25, 2020 and with the deepest of faith and love she entered into her heavenly home. Mass of Christian burial will be held 2 p.m. Monday, March 2, at the Church of St. Mary, 806 E Broadway Ave, Bismarck. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery, Bismarck.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. A rosary/vigil service will begin at 5 p.m.
Melissa Voigt was born on June 22, 1974 in Grafton to Leo and Laeticia (Kilzer) Voigt. Melissa's life was shaped by so many wonderful experiences with her family. Being the only sister of three brothers she could throw a football and shoot a BB gun, but she also taught her brothers to appreciate pink nail polish, kittens and strawberry shortcake birthday cake.
When the family moved to Bismarck, Melissa attended St. Mary's and St. Anne's grade schools before attending Saint Mary's Central High School. While in school Melissa was passionate about sports, especially volleyball and basketball. Perhaps the most important thing to develop in her life as a young person was her faith journey with her many friends in SEARCH.
It was these SEARCH experiences that laid the foundation for Melissa to develop another passion that later became a major calling in her life. That calling was nursing and she deeply enjoyed caring for infants, the elderly, and persons with psychological and emotional needs. Nursing was truly a journey in Melissa's life which began as an RN. She then obtained her Master's of Science in nursing followed by her Doctorate of Nursing Practice. Among the many academic honors that she cherished was delivering the commencement speech for her doctorate class graduation. Melissa was also very humbled to receive the American Association of Nurse Practitioners State award for clinical excellence in 2016.
Along the way Melissa found great satisfaction helping patients but perhaps most important to her were the many friendships and professional relationships she had with nurses, doctors, and all of the support staff from the various healthcare facilities in the region.
Melissa attended the University of Mary and, just like the sisters there who instilled in her the importance of Benedictine values and caring for others, she too enjoyed teaching nursing skills to new nurses even later in her life when it became harder for her to do so.
Early in her life Melissa was blessed to have her first daughter Amanda and when she wasn't at school or working, Melissa was always with Amanda and enjoyed watching her grow and learn. In September of 1995 Melissa met Tom Horner and before Tom even knew it he quickly became the love of her life. Melissa loved Tom for not only his devotion to her but also for his love of Amanda and on Oct. 26, 1996 they were married in Bismarck where they made their home. One year and one day later they were blessed with their son Alex and in September 2006, their family was blessed once again, with the birth of Grace Katherine.
You have free articles remaining.
Together as a family they enjoyed many great times and Melissa was especially proud of the different talents of each of her children. They found strength as a family and Melissa instilled in them the great joy that comes from working hard, caring for each other and having a deep faith in God.
Much like she encouraged faith to her family, Melissa was also excited to help others grow their faith when she would assist in the SEARCH program as an adult leader. Even as her health started to worsen Melissa so enjoyed working on her faith with others and growing closer to God.
Melissa also had a special love for her first grandchild Jeremiah Gabriel Rust and even though his life was short, she loved him like she loved all of her children and her many nieces and nephews. In addition to wife and mother, she would always smile at the title of Aunt Missy.
Melissa was diagnosed with MS and it significantly affected her sight, balance, and created other health issues, but even in moments of her worst sickness she would express genuine concern and love for others. Melissa taught us how to find grace in our human condition and her strength at times seemed almost superhuman even when her body was tired.
Melissa rarely missed family gatherings and she was known to smile brightly and laugh often (especially at the antics of her brothers). She adored her nieces and nephews and cherished visiting or consoling others, especially those with troubles or special needs.
Melissa was preceded in death by her grandchild, Jeremiah Rust; grandparents, Adam and Agnes Voigt, Edmund and Karen Kilzer; uncle Charles Kilzer; aunt Marty Voigt; cousin Michael Kilzer; and mother-in-law, Jan Horner.
She is survived by her loving husband, Tom Horner, Bismarck; daughter, Amanda (Elliot) Rust, Mandan; son, Alex (special friend, Alex Fisher) Bismarck; daughter, Grace, Bismarck; parents, Leo and Laeticia Voigt, Bismarck; brother, Michael Voigt (special friend Susan Lackman), Bismarck; brother, Mark (Carin) Voigt, Elk River, Minn.; brother, Dr. Matthew (Angela) Voigt, Bismarck; father-in-law Gene (Emerita) Horner, Bismarck; brother-in-law, Jerry (Sheryl) Horner, Bismarck; brother-in-law, Dave (Nancy) Horner, Bismarck; brother-in-law, Ron (Julie) Horner, Houston, Texas; brother-in-law, Rob (LaVon), Bismarck; 18 nieces and nephews; numerous loving aunts and uncles; a plentiful group of cousins, and so many special friends including Suzy (Rich) Schultz, Minneapolis, Minn., and her entire SEARCH family.
In lieu of flowers the family asks for memorials to be made in memory of Melissa Horner with the MS Foundation at msfocus.org or to SEARCH by sending donations to the Melissa Horner Scholarship Fund PO Box 1137 Bismarck, ND 58502.
To share memories of Melissa and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.parkwayfuneral.com.