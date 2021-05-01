 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Melba Tengesdal
0 comments

Melba Tengesdal

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Melba Tengesdal

Melba O. Tengesdal, age 96, of Appleton, Wisconsin, died on Friday, April 16, 2021. A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, May 29 at First English Lutheran Church in Appleton, Wisconsin.

Please visit the Brettschneider Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel website for the complete obituary. The service will also be livestreamed; to watch click on the link at the bottom of Melba's obit on the funeral chapel website at 2 p.m.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cops resign in rough arrest of woman with dementia

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News