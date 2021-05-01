Melba Tengesdal

Melba O. Tengesdal, age 96, of Appleton, Wisconsin, died on Friday, April 16, 2021. A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, May 29 at First English Lutheran Church in Appleton, Wisconsin.

Please visit the Brettschneider Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel website for the complete obituary. The service will also be livestreamed; to watch click on the link at the bottom of Melba's obit on the funeral chapel website at 2 p.m.