Maylan Keim

May Keim, 88, died July 25, 2021 with his family by his side from complications due to a fall. He was born in Streeter of the Hehn family and was adopted by Emil and Tina Keim who took him in and raised him in Bismarck. After graduating from high school in 1952 he capitalized on the oil boom and supplied "mud" to the oil industry in western North Dakota. As the Korean War was escalating, he enlisted in the Air Force and served in the Intelligence Service in Japan. Using the GI Bill, he attended UND where he joined the Sigma Chi fraternity and graduated in 1959. After returning to Bismarck, he sold insurance for Dakota Fire Insurance from 1960-67 and rose to vice president before joining Piper, Jaffray and Hopwood as a stock broker where he found his calling. He was remembered for giving the nightly closing stock market report on the radio. He was the manager of the local Bismarck office and was promoted to vice president/managing director of the company until his retirement in 1992.