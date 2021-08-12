Maylan Keim
May Keim, 88, died July 25, 2021 with his family by his side from complications due to a fall. He was born in Streeter of the Hehn family and was adopted by Emil and Tina Keim who took him in and raised him in Bismarck. After graduating from high school in 1952 he capitalized on the oil boom and supplied "mud" to the oil industry in western North Dakota. As the Korean War was escalating, he enlisted in the Air Force and served in the Intelligence Service in Japan. Using the GI Bill, he attended UND where he joined the Sigma Chi fraternity and graduated in 1959. After returning to Bismarck, he sold insurance for Dakota Fire Insurance from 1960-67 and rose to vice president before joining Piper, Jaffray and Hopwood as a stock broker where he found his calling. He was remembered for giving the nightly closing stock market report on the radio. He was the manager of the local Bismarck office and was promoted to vice president/managing director of the company until his retirement in 1992.
May was active in and served as president in many community organizations including the Kiwanis Club, Riverwood Men's Golf Association, Apple Creek Country Club, Bismarck State College Foundation, Mary College and the YMCA where he was instrumental in building the new facility which still serves as its current location.
May loved spending time with his family at their cabins on Blue Lake, Lake Sakakawea and Lake Eunice in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota where many strong bonds and friendships were formed. Throughout his life May devoted much time to his love of hunting and fishing. There were many excursions to Canada, Minnesota, Montana, Colorado and Alaska pursuing those passions. The outdoors was one of the things he most enjoyed about North Dakota.
May met the love of his life, June Rustand in Bismarck and they enjoyed 59 wonderful years together. Their three children are Michael (Sarah) of Fargo, Kelley of Minneapolis, Minn., and Jason of Dallas, Texas. They have three grandchildren, Leah (Bates) of Denver, Colo., Matthew of Dallas, Texas and Ellen of Austin, Texas. They have one great grandchild, Margaret (Leah and Bates). May is survived by siblings Vern “Scotty” (Barb) Keim and Delores Gordon. He was preceded in death by his parents, Emil and Tina Keim, brothers Ernie and Clarence Hehn.
There will be a celebration of life party held in November at Westbrook Golf Village in Peoria, Arizona.