× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

May Gallaway, 94, Park River, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Park River Good Samaritan Society in Park River.

May Bernice Olson was born May 30, 1925, in Milton to Peter and Tina (Miller) Olson. She married Melvin Gallaway, whom she was married to for 37 years prior to his death. May worked for Pillsbury Potato Company for 28 years until retiring and then ran a home daycare because she just loved children. The ultimate love in her life was children – all the children in her family and anyone else's that she could hold and hug. No matter where she went, she was like a magnet for children.

May also loved music and any concert that she could attend. The church services at the Good Sam were some of her favorite times. She also enjoyed dancing wherever family would take her. Anyone that knew her also knew that her favorite color was lime green. No one ever went on a vacation without her as traveling was more important to her than cooking a meal. Her famous words were ‘as long as I don't have to cook it.'