Mavis Riederer

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mavis Clair (Hanson) Riederer was born May 21, 1930 in Oberon to Harold Sr. and Gena (Hjelden) Hanson. She met her Lord on Thursday, April 30, 2020, in Bismarck, with her loving family by her side.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at the Bismarck Funeral Home Chapel. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Bismarck Funeral Home.

Mavis was raised in a small farming community outside of Sheyenne where she attended public school. She married Frank Bohe Sr. on June 24, 1949 in New Rockford. They made their family home at Fort Rice. They had four children, Rosella, Leon, Frank Jr. and Wanda. Later in life she married her second husband, Florian (Porty) Riederer of Driscoll. They enjoyed many happy years travelling, farming, and raising Arabian horses.

Mavis is survived by her three children, Rosella Ohlhauser, Bismarck, Frank Bohe Jr., Commerce City, Colorado, and Wanda (Dennis) Liengang, Loveland, Colorado; grandchildren, Tammy (Allen) Rockman, Lynn Ohlhlauser, Tanya Ohlhauser, Heidi Ohlhauser, Darcie (Michael) Nunez, and Ray (Jessica) Ohlhauser; several great-grandchildren; three siblings, Gladys Erickson; Bernadine (Ken) Kennedy and Clark (Diane) Hanson; and several nieces and nephews.