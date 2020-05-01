× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Mavis Loeppke, 89, Bismarck, passed away on April 29, 2020 at St. Alexius in Bismarck. A private family memorial service will be held. Burial will be held at the ND Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

Mavis Lorraine (Flaugher) Loeppke was born July 11, 1930, the only child to Leroy and Mary (McArthur) Flaugher. She grew up on a farm west of Heaton, graduating from Heaton High School in 1947. Mavis worked as a bookkeeper at Farmer's State Bank in Heaton from 1947-49.

On Aug. 7, 1949 she married James Loeppke and together they made their home in Carrington until Jim was recalled by the U.S. Air Force in 1950. For the next 25 years, they lived in various places in the U.S. and overseas. Jim retired from the Air Force in 1975 and they have since resided in Bismarck.

Mavis is survived by her husband, James Loeppke; three sons, Steven (Joanne), Bismarck, Bruce (Sandra), Meridian, Idaho, and Thomas, Lakewood, Colo.; son-in-law, Marc David, Layton, Utah; grandchildren, Matthew (Brita) Loeppke, Christopher Loeppke, Erin (Gabe) Sandvik, Jennifer Reisert (fiancé, Tandy Moriarty) and Alex David.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Valerie David, and her parents.

