Funeral service for Mavis Brandvik, 93, Killdeer, will be held 11 a.m., Friday, March 6, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Killdeer, with Pastor Dorothy Stein officiating. Burial will follow at Oakdale Cemetery north of Killdeer.

Visitation for Mavis will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at St. John's Lutheran Church, Killdeer.

Mavis passed away March 4, 2020 at Hill Top Home of Comfort, Killdeer.

Mavis Carlson was born Aug. 27, 1926 in Dunn County to Guy and Miriam (Sather) Carlson. She grew up on the family farm near Killdeer. Attended Country School and graduated from Killdeer High School in 1944. After college in Pasadena, Calif., she returned to Killdeer and worked at the bank. During this time she married Morris Brandvik on Nov. 30, 1947. The couple made their home for 65 years on the ranch North of Killdeer where they raised their four children, Sandra, Carla, Ryan, and Bruce.

