Funeral service for Mavis Brandvik, 93, Killdeer, will be held 11 a.m., Friday, March 6, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Killdeer, with Pastor Dorothy Stein officiating. Burial will follow at Oakdale Cemetery north of Killdeer.
Visitation for Mavis will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at St. John's Lutheran Church, Killdeer.
Mavis passed away March 4, 2020 at Hill Top Home of Comfort, Killdeer.
Mavis Carlson was born Aug. 27, 1926 in Dunn County to Guy and Miriam (Sather) Carlson. She grew up on the family farm near Killdeer. Attended Country School and graduated from Killdeer High School in 1944. After college in Pasadena, Calif., she returned to Killdeer and worked at the bank. During this time she married Morris Brandvik on Nov. 30, 1947. The couple made their home for 65 years on the ranch North of Killdeer where they raised their four children, Sandra, Carla, Ryan, and Bruce.
In her younger years, Mavis liked to share her love of music with others by singing for many weddings and funerals. Mavis was a lifelong member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Killdeer. She was active in the choir, Fellowship Quilters and WELCA. She was also a member of the Homemakers, Legion Auxiliary and Hill Top Home Board. Mavis enjoyed reading, spending time with her children and grandchildren. She loved her time traveling on trips with Morris.
Mavis's family is forever grateful for the care she received from Legacy Lodge and Hill Top Home of Comfort.
Mavis is survived by her children, Sandra Hovden, Halliday; Carla (Lynn) Schaible, Mott; Ryan Brandvik, Killdeer; Bruce (Vicky) Brandvik, Killdeer; 10 grandchildren , Sherry (Jeffrey Nelson) Hovden, Jan Hovden, Matthew Schaible, Amy Schaible, Reed (Amy) Brandvik, Eric (Carri) Brandvik, Nicole (Tory) Hill, Jordan (Kalindi) Brandvik, Layne (Betsy) Brandvik, and Shayla (Brodie) Candrian; great-grandchildren, Lilly Brandvik, Annie, and Margaret Brandvik, Brooklyn and Jacob Brandvik, Kennedy Hill, Connor and Caitlyn Devero, Charlie and Cooper Brandvik; sisters-in-law, Audrey Brandvik, Nancy Brandvik.
Mavis is preceded in death by her husband Morris; parents, Guy and Miriam; brother, Grant Carlson; sisters, Marian Rudeen, Lorene Odren and Shirley Plagge; son-in-law, Walter Hovden.
In lieu of flowers Mavis' family suggest memorials be made to Hill Top Heritage Foundation.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.stevensonfuneralhome.com. (Stevenson Funeral Home, Killdeer)
Service information
12:00PM
550 Central Av N
Killdeer, ND 58640