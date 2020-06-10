Mavis Anderson

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Mavis T. Anderson, the daughter of a North Dakota homesteader and threshing crew cook and homemaker, a loving wife and mother, passed away peacefully on Jan. 6, 2020. A memorial service will be held 10 a.m. Friday, June 15, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Bismarck. A livestream of the memorial service will be available to watch on the Bismarck Funeral Home and Crematory Facebook page. A private family burial has taken place in Velva.

Mavis Arlaine Louise was born March 20, 1927 at Mrs. Quammen's “baby house,” Velva, to John and Ida (Kleppe) Torgrimson. She was raised on the Torgrimson homestead near Bergen. Mavis completed her elementary education in Bergen and graduated from Velva High School in 1945. After her freshman year at Concordia College in Moorhead, Minn., she transferred to Minot State College where she received her education degree in elementary and music education in 1949.

Mavis married Charles “Chuck” Anderson on June 20, 1948. Following college graduation, they taught school in Coteau, Alamo and Noonan before moving to Velva. They soon decided to return to the family farm and, in addition to teaching for several years, were engaged in small grain and pork production until their retirement from farming in 1984. In 2001 they moved to Bismarck.