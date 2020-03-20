Maurice A. Pederson, 91, Valley City, passed away at the Sheyenne Care Center, March 15, 2020. Burial will be later in the spring at Hillside Cemetery, of which he served on the board for over 30 years.

Maurice Allen Pederson was a lifelong farmer. He served in the U.S. Army from 1951-53. Following his discharge, he went to work as the parts manager of the Valley City branch of the ND State Highway Department, retiring as shop foreman in 1994. In 1957, he married JoAnn Ellen Lorenz.

Maurice is survived by his wife, JoAnn; daughters, Maurine (Ron) Tolstad, Jr., Bismarck and Christine (Curt) Marshall, Valley City; granddaughter, Ruby Tolstad. He also leaves behind his extended family and many friends.

The Lerud Mathias Funeral Home is assisting Maurice's family with arrangements. An online tribute page and guestbook can be found at www.lerudschuldt.com.

To send flowers to the family of Maurice Pederson , please visit Tribute Store.