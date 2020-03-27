MaryAnn Wolf, 88, Zeeland, died March 22, 2020, at the Ashley Nursing Home, Ashley.
A private funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 28, at St. Andrew's Catholic Church, Zeeland.
A private funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 28, at St. Andrew's Catholic Church, Zeeland.
MaryAnn was born Jan. 20, 1932, in rural Greenway, S.D. to George and Katherine (Shaefbauer) Seiler. She grew up on her family's farm near Greenway. She attended high school in Zeeland. After graduating in 1950 she attended Teachers College in Aberdeen, S.D., where she received a teaching certificate.
MaryAnn married Sylvester Wolf on Jan. 25, 1954, in Zeeland, where they farmed on his parents' farm and raised there seven children, before retiring in Zeeland in 1993.
MaryAnn loved to crochet, quilt, garden and fish with Syl. She also enjoyed playing bingo, maybe because she was so lucky when she played. She made the best buns, caramel rolls and other great foods. She totally enjoyed having family around so she could cook and bake for everyone. If anyone needed a quilt, she was eager to provide one for a donation to any organization requesting one.
She was a member of the Christian Mothers and the American Legion Auxiliary.
She is survived by her seven children, Galen Wolf, Boise, Idaho, Dale (MaryAnn) Wolf, Bethany, Okla., Sheila (Tim) Hubler, Apple Valley, Minn., Tim Wolf, Fargo, Becky (Greg) Turner, Oklahoma City, Okla., Allen (Trudy) Wolf, Zeeland, and Darrel (Amanda) Wolf, Zeeland; 16 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; one sister, Veronica Meier, Mandan.
MaryAnn was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; three brothers; two sisters and a daughter-in-law, Linda Wolf.
MaryAnn's family extends their sincere thanks to the staff of Ashley Nursing Home for their tender care.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.
