MaryAnn Wolf, 88, Zeeland, died March 22, 2020, at the Ashley Nursing Home, Ashley.

A private funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 28, at St. Andrew's Catholic Church, Zeeland.

To protect the health and safety of all, services are currently being limited as required by state and local authorities and the CDC. Expressions of sympathy during this time can be left on the condolences page available with the obituary on our website at www.MyersFH.com. You are welcome to join in a livestream of MaryAnn's funeral service at 1:30 p.m. Saturday via the Myers Funeral Home Facebook page.

MaryAnn was born Jan. 20, 1932, in rural Greenway, S.D. to George and Katherine (Shaefbauer) Seiler. She grew up on her family's farm near Greenway. She attended high school in Zeeland. After graduating in 1950 she attended Teachers College in Aberdeen, S.D., where she received a teaching certificate.

MaryAnn married Sylvester Wolf on Jan. 25, 1954, in Zeeland, where they farmed on his parents' farm and raised there seven children, before retiring in Zeeland in 1993.

