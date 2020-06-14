MaryAnn Rauser, 91, Bismarck, was called to her Lord on June 11, 2020.
A funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 16, at First Baptist Church, 306 East Divide Ave, Bismarck. Please visit the Parkway Funeral Service website Wednesday under MaryAnn's obituary to view the recorded services.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck.
Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Bismarck.
MaryAnn was born Dec. 11, 1928, in Mandan, to Edward and Lillian (Skaley) Sackman. She was raised and educated in rural McLean County, north of Mercer. MaryAnn married Rolland Rauser on Oct. 12, 1947. They had four children, Connie, Carol, Gordon, and Jeff.
MaryAnn was a member of First Baptist Church and served on a variety of boards and committees. She was a member of the VFW Auxiliary and the Sunshine Singers. MaryAnn specialized in German cooking and baking for family, friends, and many church activities. She spent many hours crocheting afghans and doilies for her loved ones.
After being a homemaker for many years, she attended Capital Commercial College taking courses in office skills. MaryAnn was then employed by the North Dakota State Highway Department for 25 years.
For many years MaryAnn and Rolland traveled throughout the United States, including Hawaii and Alaska with family and friends.
MaryAnn is survived by her children, Connie Lund (Gary), Bismarck, Carol Jensen/Hanson (Arlen), West Fargo, Gordon (Lindy), Bismarck, Jeff (Julie), Mesa, Ariz.; eight grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren; one brother, Bob (Gloria) Sackman, Fargo; and several nieces and nephews.
MaryAnn was preceded in death by her husband, Rolland; her parents; son-in-law, Dave Jensen; one brother, Ed (Elsie) Sackman; and her nephew, Michael Sackman.
