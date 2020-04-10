MaryAnn Quale, 89, Bismarck, formerly of Wing, went to Heaven on April 7, 2020.
Cremation has taken place and a graveside service will be held at a later date.
She was born in Bismarck on Aug. 14, 1930. MaryAnn graduated from Steele High School.
MaryAnn married Gerald Duane Nelson in 1948. From that marriage, they welcomed three children: Bruce (Joyce) Nelson, Cheryl (Clayton) Martin, and Terry (Sue) Nelson. Gerald passed away in June 1958.
In October 1959 she married Lloyd Quale. Together they had a son named Olaf (Barb) Quale and made their home 13 miles north of Driscoll in the Lein township. They were married for 55 years. During that time, MaryAnn was often found outside working alongside the men. She would always have a good home-cooked meal waiting for everyone when the work was done. She took pride in caring for her bottle calves. MaryAnn also spent numerous amounts of time watching her grandchildren and going to their sporting events – especially their softball games.
She took great pride in her garden. MaryAnn was an excellent canner and was one of the best bakers in the area.
MaryAnn is survived by her son, Bruce (Joyce) Nelson, Driscoll; daughter, Cheryl (Clayton) Martin, Steele; son, Terry (Sue) Nelson, Driscoll; and son, Olaf (Barb) Quale, Wing. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Eric (Erica) Quale, Casey (Brittany) Quale, Michelle (Corey) Schumacher, Kristina Quale, Jesse (Kristina) Nelson, Kerry (Aaron) Berg, Amy Nelson, Ryan Nelson, Shanna (Clay) Nagel, Kyla (Paul) Gienger, and Corey (Anna) Martin; 26 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Doris Stein, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Gerald Duane Nelson; her second husband, Lloyd Quale; her parents; two brothers, two sisters, nieces and nephews, and multiple in-laws. She was also preceded in death by an infant daughter, MaryAnn Quale.
