MaryAnn Hanson, Mandan, died May 16, 2020 after a short battle with cancer and complications of the kidney.

MaryAnn died peacefully at home at the age of 90 with family and her pastor at her side. A memorial service and interment will be held later this summer.

MaryAnn was born Nov. 12, 1929 in Goodrich to Hulda M. and Leonard E. Martin. She grew up on a farm in Goodrich and graduated from Goodrich High School in 1946. She attended North Dakota State University. She married Harry C. Hanson on Jan. 4, 1948 in Casselton, where they lived until relocating to Mandan in 1957.

MaryAnn went to work as a legal secretary to William C. Kelsch in 1961 and retired from the Kelsch Law Firm as office manager in 1994. She was an active member of the Bismarck-Mandan Legal Secretaries for many years. After Harry died in 1996, she lived independently in Mandan with her German shepherds. She and Harry were founding members of the Mandan United Methodist Church. She sang in the choir and was treasurer of the United Methodist Women. She was devout in her faith and in her convictions and gave generously to others. She looked forward to being with God.