Mary Rose Vollmuth

November 13, 1936 - August 21, 2020

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Mary Vollmuth (formerly of Bottineau), loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend on, August 21, 2020, in Mt Juliet, TN.

She was born in Flasher, North Dakota, on November 13, 1936, to Michael and Martina Waliser. Mary grew up on a farm in Selfridge, ND, as one of fourteen children. From an early age, her vibrant and spirited nature could find the fun in every situation. Her quick-witted humor and zest for life filled those around her with laughter.

In 1946, this caught the attention of Richard (Dick) Vollmuth whom she would go on to marry September 27, 1955. They were blessed with six children and owned numerous grocery stores in North Dakota, where she enjoyed running the bakery. If she wasn't in the kitchen, Mary could be found in her garden. Her family and friends would tell you she was the life of the party and brought laughter to every room she entered. In 1989, they retired to Hot Springs, SD. In retirement, she spent her time traveling with Dick and spending time with her grandchildren. She loved to cook big meals and gather around the table with those she loved.