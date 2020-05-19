Mary Pedersen

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Mary Louise Pedersen, 92, Bismarck, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Missouri Slope Lutheran Care Center due to complications of a stroke. For the last eighteen months she had been a resident of Primrose Retirement Community in Bismarck.

Due to CDC regulations, a private family service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, May 21 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Bismarck. To join the service livestream, go to www.goodshepherdbismarck.com. Burial will take place at a later date.

Mary was born March 19, 1928 to Pearl and Harry Huser in Sac City, Iowa.

She was raised on the family farm along with her two siblings and graduated from high school in 1946. She attended Iowa State University and graduated with a bachelor's degree in home economics.

After college, Mary taught in Inwood, Iowa where she met her future husband Bob, who was the music teacher at the same school. They were married in 1950 and had four children.

In 1962 the family made the move to North Dakota and made their home in Bismarck. Mary acquired a teaching position in home economics with Bismarck Public Schools and taught at Hughes Junior High School until her retirement in 1990. After retirement Mary enjoyed traveling to such places as Spain, Ecuador, Germany, Hawaii, Alaska, and the Galapagos Islands.