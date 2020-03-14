A funeral Mass for Mary Miller, 94, Dickinson will be held 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 17 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Dickinson with Father Bill Ruelle celebrating. Burial will take place in the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.
Visitation for Mary will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Monday at Stevenson Funeral Home, Dickinson with a rosary and vigil service being held at 6 p.m.
Mary passed away March 12, 2020 at Augusta Place in Bismarck surrounded by her family and friends.
Mary was born Sept. 6, 1925 in Alexander to Nickolas and Loretto (Hastings) Rettig. She was sent to Cathedral High School in Crookston, Minn., to join the convent. Mary obtained her nursing degree at St. Peter and Paul School of Nursing.
She worked for ten years in different hospitals in Minnesota before moving back to North Dakota. Mary worked for St. Joseph's Hospital for 17 years and Dickinson Clinic for 14 years. She also volunteered for the Senior Center for 14 years. Mary married Christ Miller at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Dickinson on May 20, 1953. The couple was blessed with four children, Thomas, Joan, Rita, Timothy and Mary. Mary was a member of the Catholic Daughters, Diabetic Support Association, AARP, Coronary Support, Professional Business Women, and a VFW life member. She spent many hours knitting newborn baby bonnets that were given out at the hospital. Mary enjoyed playing games with her grandchildren and was always the life of the party.
Mary's family would like to thank the staff at Augusta Place Hoger Hills for the wonderful love and care they gave to their mother.
Mary is survived by her son, Tim J. Miller, Riverdale; daughters, Joan (Russ) Kostelecky, Dickinson, Rita (Tom) Hoff, Bismarck, and Mary (Mike) Jones, Mandan; grandchildren, Aaron (Sarah) Kostelecky, Tison Hoff, Kristin (Tony) Lere, Lora (Mike) Berger, Jesse Jones, Christopher Miller; great-grandchildren, Avry, Regan, Rylynn, Kyra, Owen, Ryan, Sophia; and sisters-in-law; Caroline Rettig and Eva Rettig.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Christ R. Miller; son, Thomas; granddaughter, Melissa Hoff; brothers, Ambrose, Vincent, Gerald and Thomas; and infant sister.
In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations be made to the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.stevensonfuneralhome.com.
(Stevenson Funeral Home & Crematory, Dickinson)
