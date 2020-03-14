Mary Miller

Mary was born Sept. 6, 1925 in Alexander to Nickolas and Loretto (Hastings) Rettig. She was sent to Cathedral High School in Crookston, Minn., to join the convent. Mary obtained her nursing degree at St. Peter and Paul School of Nursing.

She worked for ten years in different hospitals in Minnesota before moving back to North Dakota. Mary worked for St. Joseph's Hospital for 17 years and Dickinson Clinic for 14 years. She also volunteered for the Senior Center for 14 years. Mary married Christ Miller at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Dickinson on May 20, 1953. The couple was blessed with four children, Thomas, Joan, Rita, Timothy and Mary. Mary was a member of the Catholic Daughters, Diabetic Support Association, AARP, Coronary Support, Professional Business Women, and a VFW life member. She spent many hours knitting newborn baby bonnets that were given out at the hospital. Mary enjoyed playing games with her grandchildren and was always the life of the party.