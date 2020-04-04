Mary Lucht

Mary Sue (Landsberger) Lucht, 76, passed away on April 3, 2020 at the Baptist Care Center in Bismarck. A private family Mass of Christian burial will take place and burial will be at St. Paul's Cemetery in Hazelton.
Mary Sue Landsberger was born on May 18, 1943 to her parents George W. and Anne Landsberger, Hazelton.
Mary Sue was raised on the family farm and attended grades 1-9 at Hazelton Public School. She completed her high school years at Sacred Heart Academy in Minot. After high school she spent several years discerning a possible vocation to the religious life at Sacred Heart Monastery in Minot. Realizing her true vocation lie elsewhere, Mary Sue left the Monastery. She enrolled at Minot State College and graduated with an elementary education degree. She taught in Des Lacs and Parshall.
On June 21, 1969 Mary Sue was united to Virgil Lucht in the Sacrament of Marriage. To this union they welcomed God's blessing of five children. Mary Sue was a teacher in the Tioga Public School system until the birth of her first child.
She loved to cook and bake, especially breads. She spent hours creating special treats for her family. Mary Sue loved flowers and gardening, preserving countless quarts of produce. (Oh, the rhubarb and crabapples!)
Mary Sue's years at the Academy and Monastery strengthened her love for Jesus and deepened the Catholic faith that she grew up with. She treasured her faith and happily instructed young people at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Tioga. She and Virgil were very active members. Mary Sue loved music. She had a beautiful voice and loved to sing. She led singing at Mass. Mary Sue was a faith filled, devoted Catholic who enthusiastically and joyfully shared her faith with her family and everyone she met.
In the summer of 2012, Virgil and Mary Sue moved to Bismarck. After Virgil passed away unexpectedly in October of 2014, she moved into the Baptist Care Center. While living there, she touched many lives every day with her love for people, her warm smile, her generous heart and deep faith. She completed her earthly journey and went home to be with the Lord on April 3, 2020.
Most grateful and blessed to have shared her life are her children, Father Shannon Lucht, Strasburg, Amy (Jake) Bauer, Grand Forks, Andrea (David) Mosbaek, Shawnee, Kansas, Aaron Lucht, Fargo, and Kalen Lucht, Rosemount, Minn. Mary Sue loved her grandchildren, Quinn and Ian Bauer, Liam and Maddilyn Mosbaek, and Cameron and Jonah Lucht. She is also survived by her sisters, Ruth (David) Vickers, Sioux Falls, S.D., Rita Landsberger, Bismarck and her brother, George (Mary Ann) Landsberger, Altamont, Ill., many nieces and nephews and family friend Marlys Martwick, Bismarck.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and brother, Richard.
May God grant our dear mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend His merciful eternal rest.
