Mary Lucht

Mary Sue (Landsberger) Lucht, 76, passed away on April 3, 2020 at the Baptist Care Center in Bismarck. A private family Mass of Christian burial will take place and burial will be at St. Paul's Cemetery in Hazelton.

Mary Sue Landsberger was born on May 18, 1943 to her parents George W. and Anne Landsberger, Hazelton.

Mary Sue was raised on the family farm and attended grades 1-9 at Hazelton Public School. She completed her high school years at Sacred Heart Academy in Minot. After high school she spent several years discerning a possible vocation to the religious life at Sacred Heart Monastery in Minot. Realizing her true vocation lie elsewhere, Mary Sue left the Monastery. She enrolled at Minot State College and graduated with an elementary education degree. She taught in Des Lacs and Parshall.

On June 21, 1969 Mary Sue was united to Virgil Lucht in the Sacrament of Marriage. To this union they welcomed God's blessing of five children. Mary Sue was a teacher in the Tioga Public School system until the birth of her first child.

She loved to cook and bake, especially breads. She spent hours creating special treats for her family. Mary Sue loved flowers and gardening, preserving countless quarts of produce. (Oh, the rhubarb and crabapples!)