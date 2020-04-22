× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mary Lou Schanzenbach, 84, McLaughlin, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Sanford Medical Center in Bismarck. Arrangements are pending with Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge.

Mary was born Dec. 22, 1935 to Ruby and Robert (Bud) Hempel. The family moved to McLaughlin where Mary graduated from high school in 1953.

On Feb. 21, 1953, she married Irvey Schanzenbach. The family moved to Miles City, Mont., where Mary worked as a waitress at the Red Rock. In 1966 they moved back to McLaughlin. Mary went to work at the Dew Drop Inn where she was known as the waitress with the memory. She was very good at her job. She worked there for over 25 years and became part of the Morgan family. Her and Deloris were still best friends after all these years.

Mary's family and friends meant the world to her. She always loved getting company.

After a fall in 2019, Mary's health rapidly declined. Because of this, she was living in a nursing home in Mandan so her girls would be close.

Mary will be deeply missed by her daughters, Lou Ann Blotsky, Bismarck; Terri (Vern) Leingang, Mandan, Paula Bachmeier, Texas; Gayle (Bill) Schlosser, St. Anthony; Patti Knapp, Mandan, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and one great-great grandson, brother Bob Hempel, Springfield, S.D.