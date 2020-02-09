Mary Lou Johs

Mary Lou Johs, 81, Bismarck, passed away Feb. 7, 2020. Mass of Christian burial will be held 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at Cathedral of the Holy Spirit 519 Raymond St, Bismarck.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. A rosaryigil service will begin at 7 p.m.

Burial will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery, Bismarck.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Mary Lou (Schneider) Johs was born to Math and Agatha (Hilzendeger) Schneider on Aug. 30, 1938. She was raised on a farm near Napoleon. She attended a country school in Logan County through the eighth grade and graduated from Napoleon High School in 1955.

Mary Lou married Anton “Tony” Johs on Oct. 24, 1956, and together they raised four children, Karen, Steve, Melinda and Donna. After marriage, Mary Lou worked retail jobs at various places including JC Penney's, Woolworths and Osco Drug. She then went to work for the family business, Anton Johs Construction. She did everything from painting to staining and wallpapering. Later on she started a cleaning business where she cleaned several homes in the area. She did this for 18 years until she retired.

She was a member of Cathedral of the Holy Spirit Catholic Church.