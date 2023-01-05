Mary Lou (Fettig) Miller

BISMARCK—Mary Lou Miller (Fettig) completed her journey on earth January 1, 2023. At 11:09 am the lord said her work here is done. It is comforting to all who loved her to know that she is now in a place of peace and beauty, the days of having her pride and dignity taken from her by cancer is over.

Funeral Service will be held on Monday, Jan. 9, at 11 a.m. at Riverstone Church in Bismarck with Rev. Sam Coleman officiating. Burial will be held at Fairview Cemetery. A livestream of the service will be available on the funeral home at https://bismarckfuneralhome.com/mary-lou-fettig-miller/

Visitation will be held on Sunday from 3-6 p.m. at the Bismarck Funeral Home and continue one hour prior to the service at the church. Mary was born to Joseph and Rose (Ibach) Fettig August 19, 1951 in Mott ND. She was one of twelve children.

Mary was born, raised, and educated in Mott. At a young age she started working at the hotel restaurant as a waitress. She then moved to Bismarck ND where she gained employment at Big Boy. She worked there for some time until she acquired employment at Jerrys Supper Club as second/assistant cook. Where she worked for many years.

In the early spring of 1969, she met Ronald Miller and they started dating and eventually married September 1, 1972. Mary and Ron lived in the Mandan area for several years where 3 children were born, two girls and a boy. In 1995 they moved to their newly built dream home along the river north of Bismarck at Hoge Island.

After marriage she worked as a cashier at Dan’s supermarket until she gained employment at the Sweetheart Bakery in Bismarck as a machine operator. Somehow, with working at the bakery full time, taking care of a family of four, she managed to get a two-year college business degree. She was employed there for 15 years until the Bismarck location closed. This opened the opportunity for her to pursue one of her dreams, to help children. She and her husband became foster parents through the Casey Family Foster Program. Mary was a kind, passionate, sympathetic very fun-loving person. For many years she volunteered for church funerals, soup kitchens, the Christmas Care and Share program and enjoyed every minute of it. She liked to help her husband take care of the large yard they had in north Bismarck. She especially liked coming up with the ideas that Ron could put into reality. She loved to cook and bake, was exceptionally good at both, no one ever went away hungry. Probably her most memorable and most delicious was her kuchen. Mary very much enjoyed visiting with friends and relatives that would usually include playing cards and games. She enjoyed camping, traveling, and spending a few weeks in the winter in Arizona. She could not get enough of being on the river in the pontoon traveling, floating down the river or pulling up to a sand bar and just watch her grandchildren having fun with their cousins or friends.

Mary is survived by her husband Ron, two daughters, Renee (Dave) Burrer Lodgepole SD, Sheila (Terry) Ternes Stanton ND, son Brandon (Brooke) Miller, Bismarck ND. Nine grandchildren, Alex and Brady Burrer, Devin, and Hope Ternes, Jessica (Ternes) Horner (Cass), Sheralyn Ternes, Braxton, Bentley and Brielle Miller.

Three great grandchildren; Asher, Peteyjo, and Hugh Horner. Four brothers, George (Charlotte) Fettig Mandan ND, Frank (Sandy) Fettig, Hettinger ND, James (Nancy) Fettig, Bismarck ND and Larry Fettig. One sister, Phyllis (Bob) Otto, Anderson IN.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Rose and Joseph, brothers; Mike, Joseph, John and Arnold Fettig. Sisters; Theresa Meier and Elizabeth Muduna.

