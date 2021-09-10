Mary Kohler

Mary Patricia Kohler, 88, Bismarck, passed away Sept. 6, 2021. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11 at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Parkway Funeral Service, Bismarck.

Mary was born Aug. 29, 1933 to Christian and Cecilia Krupich in St. Paul, Minnesota. She grew up in the St. Paul, Minnesota, and Fargo areas, graduating from Shanley High School, Fargo. She married Harold J. Kohler on Sept. 18, 1954, in Fargo. Mary and Harry lived in Moorhead, Minn., while Harry attended college. They also lived in Sioux Falls, S.D., and Des Moines, Iowa, before settling in North Dakota. She always considered Minnesota as home in her heart.

Mary and Harry had six children: Christine, Joseph, Suzanne “Sam”, Lisa, Paul and Kelly.

After sending her youngest child off to first grade, Mary jumped into the work world. She had various jobs including working for 20 years as a switchboard operator at the Federal building in Bismarck. She was part owner of Bojangles in Gateway Mall. Later, Mary became a volunteer working at various nonprofit organizations which kept her busy until the age of 86.