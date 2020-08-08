× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mary Kaelberer

Mary Kaelberer, 74, New Salem, passed away Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at her home in New Salem. Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10, at Zion Lutheran Church in New Salem with Rev. Zelwyn Heide officiating.

Mary was born Sept. 3, 1945, to John and Selina (Longie) Martell in Belcourt. On May 1, 1979, she married Myron Kaelberer in New Salem. They made New Salem their home for the rest of her life.

Mary was a social butterfly, never turning down conversation with friends and family. Her family was of upmost importance to her and loved spending time with the kids and was such a devoted wife to Myron. She enjoyed spending her free time working on word searches.

Blessed to have shared her life are her husband, Myron, New Salem; brother-in-law, Darrel (Joan) Kaelberer; sister-in-law, Sharilan (Darrell) Repnow; and sister-in-law, Joy (Wayne) Doll as well as many nieces and nephews and special friend Lynette Fitterer.

Condolences may be sent to Myron Kaleberer c/o Joy Doll at 2905 46th Ave. SE. Mandan, ND 58554.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.buehlerlarson.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Kaelberer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.