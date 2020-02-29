Funeral services for Mary Jo Packineau, 83, Bismarck/Mandaree, will be held 10 a.m. CST Saturday, Feb. 29, at Living Water Family Worship Church (Black Bear Building) in Mandaree, with Pastor Woodrow Elmore officiating. Senior pallbear is Ted Lone Fight III. The wake will be held 5 p.m. CST Friday at the Living Water Family Worship Church (Black Bear Building), Mandaree. Interment will be in the Congregational Cemetery, Mandaree. Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Watford City is caring for the family. We will be gathering at the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home starting at 3 p.m. Friday. At 4 p.m., we will be leaving for the Living Waters Family Worship Church for the wake at 5 p.m. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com .

Mary Jo Packineau was born July 3, 1936. She was born to Jeannette Smith and Richard Wilson-Packineau. She was given the Hidatsa name Two Calves “Naaga Nu Bish.” She was a born member of the Prairie Chicken Clan and a child of Low Cap Clan. Her mother passed away while she was an infant. Mary was taken care of by her grandmother, Phoebe Spotted Rabbit. Later, her maternal aunt, Gladys Irwin, cared for her as well as her uncle Alfred Samuel-Smith, who later adopted her. During this time, in her young life she visited her maternal aunts who all had a hand in raising her. Her adopted father made sure she had a proper education. Mary attended Shell Creek, Lucky Mound, Elbowoods and Flandreau Indian School. Mary then continued her higher education at Haskell in Lawrence, Kan. After high school, and several years of courtship with James Gordon Plenty Chief, they were wed on Oct. 26, 1957. From this union were born Theresa Gail, LeAnn Raye, Jeanine, Clarine, and James Gordon Jr. After their children were born, the family moved to Montana where Mary Jo worked as a teacher's aide at the Lame Deer Elementary School. Jimmy acquired a full-time boiler maker's position in Billings, Mont., and they moved there where she kept the family together as a homemaker.