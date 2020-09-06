× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mary J. Jaszkowiak, 79, Moorhead Minn., passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 3 in Fargo.

Mary was born April 14, 1941, the daughter of Joseph and Emma Becker. She was raised and educated in Bismarck, N.D. After high school she attended and graduated from Bismarck State College. Mary and Tom were married in September of 1963 in Bismarck. Mary worked as a secretary for the state of North Dakota and various private companies until she retired in 2004. After that she and Tom moved to Moorhead to be closer to their children and grandchildren.

Mary enjoyed bowling on a women’s league for several years where she developed friendships and went to national championships. She was an avid reader and enjoyed various crafts, especially ceramics. Mary was active in organizations such as Elkettes, Girl Scouts, and Boy Scouts. She also loved spending time with her family camping and boating.

Mary is survived by her husband Tom; her children Julie, Jeff (Jenny) and grandchildren Logan and Trinity Jaszkowiak.

She was preceded in death by her parents; Joseph and Emma Becker and her sister; Rosella Ronning.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday September 9th at 2:00 p.m. preceded by visitation starting at 1 p.m, at Wright Funeral Home, 605 Second Avenue South Moorhead, Minn.